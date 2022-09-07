CBSE Class 12 compartment exam result out; check here to know more

Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) on Wednesday declared Class 12 Compartment examination result and candidates can check results on cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in, and cbse.gov.in using their login credentials.

The compartment exams were conducted from August 23 to August 29, for students who could not clear the main exam. Examinations for Class 12 students began on August 23.

Following the publication of the compartment results for Classes 10 and 12, the Board said it will start the process for verification of Class 12 compartment exam marks on September 9.

“The detailed modalities for applying for the verification of marks, obtaining photocopy of the answer books and re-evaluation of the answers of the candidates who have appeared for the compartment examinations 2022 will be issued once the result is declared,” said the official notice.

CBSE conducted board examinations in two terms. The overall pass percentage for Class 12 was 92.71 per cent, and for Class 10 it was 94.40 per cent.

For the first time, the Board is providing a combined marksheet cum passing certificate to all the compartment category candidates who have been declared pass in the compartment examination.

"For all students who have been declared pass, their combined marksheet cum passing certificate will be made available in the DigiLocker along with the Migration Certificate. Both the digital documents could be used for the purpose of admission to Institutes of Higher Education,” CBSE said in a statement.