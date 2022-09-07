CBSE Class 12 compartment exam result out; check here to know more

-
ALSO READ
BSEH Haryana issues Class 10, 12 compartment exam forms; know more here
CBSE 10th, 12th practical and compartment exams guidelines
CBSE compartment exams for Class 10, 12 students from today: Check details
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
UP board 12th result 2022 declared on upresults.nic; all you need to know
-
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared Class 12 Compartment examination result and candidates can check results on cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in, and cbse.gov.in using their login credentials.
The compartment exams were conducted from August 23 to August 29, for students who could not clear the main exam. Examinations for Class 12 students began on August 23.
Following the publication of the compartment results for Classes 10 and 12, the Board said it will start the process for verification of Class 12 compartment exam marks on September 9.
“The detailed modalities for applying for the verification of marks, obtaining photocopy of the answer books and re-evaluation of the answers of the candidates who have appeared for the compartment examinations 2022 will be issued once the result is declared,” said the official notice.
CBSE conducted board examinations in two terms. The overall pass percentage for Class 12 was 92.71 per cent, and for Class 10 it was 94.40 per cent.
For the first time, the Board is providing a combined marksheet cum passing certificate to all the compartment category candidates who have been declared pass in the compartment examination.
"For all students who have been declared pass, their combined marksheet cum passing certificate will be made available in the DigiLocker along with the Migration Certificate. Both the digital documents could be used for the purpose of admission to Institutes of Higher Education,” CBSE said in a statement.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor