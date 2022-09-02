Universities should accept documents available in DigiLocker: CBSE to UGC

-
ALSO READ
UGC NET July 9 exams postponed for Telugu, Marathi; check details here
Get your Aadhaar, PAN delivered on WhatsApp using Digilocker: Here's how
CBSE compartment exams for Class 10, 12 students from today: Check details
CBSE Class 12 Results 2022 declared at cbse.gov.in - check details here
Digilocker transforms document management revolution
-
The CBSE has urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) to direct all universities and colleges to accept digital copies of the Class-12 migration certificates as well as the marksheets-cum-passing certificates of students available in DigiLocker for admissions, saying the documents are legally valid.
The board's clarification came after some universities asked their students to submit a paper-printed copy of the migration certificate.
"It has come to the notice that certain universities are asking the students to submit the paper-printed copy of the migration certificate. Though the CBSE is supplying the printed copy to the students shortly, however, it is informed that documents such as marksheet-cum-passing certificate and migration certificate available in DigiLocker with digital signature are also legally valid and should be accepted by all higher education institutions," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class-12 results on July 22.
"Immediately after the declaration of the results, the marksheet-cum-passing certificates and migration certificates of students were made available in their DigiLocker. Both the documents available in DigiLocker are digitally signed by the controller of examinations," Bhardwaj added.
DigiLocker is an Indian digitisation online service provided by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under the Centre's Digital India initiative.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 21:13 IST