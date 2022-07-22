CBSE declares Class 10 results, check your marksheet at cbse.gov.in

-
-
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the board results for Class 10, soon after the board declared the marks for Class 12. Candidates who appeared for CBSE Class 10 exams this year, can check their results on the board's official website, at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.
The CBSE Class 10 Results 2022 will only include scores secured by students in each subject and their total marks.
Here's how you can check your CBSE Class 10 results:
This year the CBSE conducted Class 10 and 12 examinations in two terms. The syllabus was divided into two halves.
While the term 1 exams were MCQ-based and term 2 was subjective.
More than 3.4 million students, class 10 and 12 combined, have appeared this year from India and abroad for the CBSE board exams.
