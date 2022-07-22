CBSE declares Class 10 results, check your marksheet at cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) on Friday announced the for Class 10, soon after the board declared the marks for Class 12. Candidates who appeared for Class 10 exams this year, can check their results on the board's official website, at .gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

The 2022 will only include scores secured by students in each subject and their total marks.

Here's how you can check your CBSE Class 10 results:

Go the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in On the homepage, go to 'results' tab link. Candidates will be redirected to a new page. There are three links provided by the board for 'CBSE Class 10th Result 2022'. Click on any one of them Log in using your credentials, which will include your roll numbers and click 'submit' Your result will now appear on screen. Download the same and keep a hard copy for future reference

This year the CBSE conducted Class 10 and 12 examinations in two terms. The syllabus was divided into two halves.



While the term 1 exams were MCQ-based and term 2 was subjective.

More than 3.4 million students, class 10 and 12 combined, have appeared this year from India and abroad for the CBSE board exams.