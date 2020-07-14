CBSE result 2020 update: 10th result likely today; how to check score

2020: The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) is likely to declare CBSE Class 10 result 2020 today or tomorrow. The CBSE 10th result will be declared on the official websites - cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The board had informed the Supreme Court earlier that it would announce the results by July 15. The board also told the apex court that it will not conduct the pending class 10 examination and scores obtained by them will be treated as final. CBSE had on Monday announced class 12 results, in which the pass percentage was 88.78%.

STEPS TO CHECK CBSE CLASS 10 RESULT 2020:

— Go to the CBSE official website cbse.nic.in

— Click on CBSE Class 12th Result 2020 or CBSE Class 10th Result 2020

— Enter your admit card details and get your CBSE Class 10 Result 2020

— Download your 2020 for future reference

Students can access their results via SMS charged at 50 paise per SMS

Check through Google

CBSE has partnered with Google to host the on the search engine. Students can check their results on Google by searching for CBSE Class 10 result. They will have to enter roll number to login and access their results.

Check CBSE Board 2020 through Microsoft

Through Microsoft application's SMS organiser, students will be informed about CBSE 10th result 2020. The candidates will have to register with their roll number, school code and the date of birth to be able to access their marks.

Apart from the Board’s official website, CBSE class 10th result 2020 can also be accessed via other facilities like IVRS Facility, DigiLocker App (digilocker.gov.in), UMANG App, DigiResults App and Microsoft SMS Organiser App.

How CBSE 10th result 2020 will be assessed

For students who have appeared in the exams in more than 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose exams have not been conducted.

For students who have appeared in the exams only in 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose exams have not been conducted.

CBSE 12th result 2020: Key points

— CBSE 12th result pass percentage: Girls once again outshine boys in CBSE class 12 examination, record 5.96 per cent higher pass percentage than boys. 88.78% class 12 students pass CBSE 12th exam.

— CBSE Result 2020: Students of Class 12th will be given an option to appear in pending exams to improve scores after conditions are conducive.

— Class 12 results of 400 students could not be computed as per decided assessment scheme; to be announced later

— CBSE Class 12 results: Trivandrum region records highest pass percentage at 97.67, Patna region records lowest pass percentage at 74.57