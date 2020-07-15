CBSE result 2020 updates: CBSE 10th result today; all you must know

2020: The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) will declare CBSE 10th result 2020 today. The CBSE class 10 result will be declared on the official websites - cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. This year around 1.8 million students had taken the class 10th exam. CBSE declared the class 12 results on July 13. A total of 88.78% students have passed the class 12th exam.

CBSE 10th result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE websites: cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CBSE Class 10th Result 2020 or CBSE Class 10th Result 2020

Step 3: Enter your admit card details. Students need roll number, school number, and center number to check it.

Step 4: View and download CBSE reslt 2020

Students must note that often the website crashes after results are announced. Hence, 2020 can be viewed through other means too

Alternative ways to check CBSE result 2020

How to check CBSE Class 10 result through IVRS

You can check your results by calling on CBSE's Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). The number for the IVRS is 24300699 and is chargeable at 30 paisa/minute for a single roll number.

Students need to add the area code number preceding the IVRS number.

How to check CBSE 10th Result through SMS

Students can also check their class 12 results by sending an SMS from their registered mobile number to 7738299899. Students will receive a SMS with a subject-wise list of their marks.

Format of date of birth should be ‘ddmmyy’.

Check CBSE result through Google

CBSE has partnered with Google to host the CBSE Class 10 results on the search engine. Students can check their results on Google by searching for CBSE Class 10 result. They will have to enter roll number to login and access their results.

Check CBSE class 10 result 2020 through Microsoft

Through Microsoft application's SMS organiser, students will be informed about CBSE 10th result 2020. The candidates will have to register with their roll number, school code and the date of birth to be able to access their marks.

Apart from the Board’s official website, CBSE class 10th result 2020 can also be accessed via other facilities like IVRS Facility, DigiLocker App (digilocker.gov.in), UMANG App, DigiResults App and Microsoft SMS Organiser App.

How many students appeared for CBSE 10th exam 2020

This year around 1.8 million students had taken the class 10th exam.