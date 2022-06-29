CBSE Term 2 results 2022: Class 10th, 12th results to be out on this dates

CBSE Term 2 Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) is expected to release the results of Class 10 and Class 12 exams very soon. According to media reports, the CBSE will announce the results for Class 10 term 2 examinations on Monday, July 4, 2022, while the board will declare the results for Class 12 on July 10.

The board is likely to declare the results for Class 10 and 12 on July 4 and July 10, repectively, a report by The Times of India said, quoting ministry sources. The CBSE, however, has not made any official announcement as of now.

Reportedly, the evaluation process for class 10 examinations is almost finished, and the board will soon announce the dates of results. The CBSE term 2 result will have the overall performance of students in term 1 and 2 exams.

The CBSE will declare the results of class 10, 12 board exams on their official websites, cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in.

More than 350,000 students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams this year. The exams were held from April 26 to June 15.

Here's how you can check your score after results are out:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to 'results' tab link

Step 3: Now, candidates will be redirected to a new page. Choose between 'CBSE Class 10th Result 2022' and 'CBSE Class 12th Result 2022' link

Step 4: Log in using your credentials, which will include your roll numbers and click 'submit'. Your results will now appear on the screen, download and take a prinout for future references.