Centre clear air, says educational institutions not allowed to open yet

The central government on Tuesday clarified that all educational institutions are still prohibited to open throughout the country.
"No such decision has been taken by Ministry of Home Affairs. All educational institutions are still prohibited to open throughout the country," the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said on media reports that the Home Ministry has permitted all states to open schools.
The nationwide lockdown, which was imposed to contain coronavirus spread, is scheduled to end on May 31.