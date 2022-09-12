CG PET counselling 2022 registration begins: Here's how you can apply

-
Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Chhattisgarh has commenced the phase 1 registrations for counselling for Chhattisgarh Pre Engineering Test (CG PET) 2022 from Monday. Eligible candidates can register for CG PET counselling in online mode by visiting the official website- cgdteraipur.cgstate.gov.in
Those candidates who have qualified for the CG PET 2022 entrance exam can apply for the phase 1 counselling process till September 16, by 3 pm. DTE Chhattisgarh will announce CG PET round 1 allotment results on September 20. Candidates are advised to submit their confirmation form and admission fee for the allotted college between September 21 and September 24.
Eligible candidates will be allotted state quota seats and other quota seats for admission to BE and BTech courses in engineering institutions for the upcoming academic session. Also Read: JoSAA Counselling 2022 registration starts today: Check all details here
The document verification process will begin from September 12 and will be allowed till September 16, till 5 pm. According to media reports, DTE Chhattisgarh stated, "after applying online, it is mandatory to get the documents tested in any of the designated document testing centers within the stipulated time before allotment. Without this allotment will not be considered."
