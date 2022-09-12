JoSAA Counselling 2022 registration starts today: Check all details here

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling for registration process for Indian Institure of Technology (IIT), National Institute of Technology (NIT) has started on Monday, September 12. Candidates who have qualified the JEE Main or Advanced 2022 exam can apply for admission online, at josaa.nic.in.

Candidates who wish to take admission to IITs, NITs, and other government-funded technical colleges can do the same through JoSAA counselling process.

The Bombay on Sunday announced the results for online, at jeeadv.ac.in.

Students who have qualified for JEE Main and JEE Advanced, both can apply for JoSAA counselling. However, candidates should note that those who have qualified can only get admission in IITs.

For JoSAA counselling 2022, candidates need to register, fill choices of preferred institutions and courses.

The last date to fill out the application is September 17.

After the registration process, JoSAA will release two mock allotment lists, on September 17 and 19 based on candidates' choices. Based on the lists, candidates can lock their choices from September 20.

The round 1 of JoSAA 2022 registration process will end on September 1 and seat allotment for the first round will be published on September 23. Candidates will then have to report online for admision at their preferred institution by September 26.

The JoSAA will conduct five more rounds of counselling that will be followed by CSEB counselling, which is for the NIT+ system only.

Here's how you can register for the JoSAA counselling online: