CGBSE class 12 exams commence today: Check full update here

The Chattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will commence CGBSE class 12 board exams today (March 1, 2023). You can check and download the complete timetable of CGBSE class 12 board exams.
The CGBSE will conduct all the exams in the morning shift from 9 AM to 12:15 PM. You can check all the guidelines and download the CGBSE class 12 board timetable from CGBSE's official website.
CGBSE class 10 board exams also begin tomorrow (March 2, 2023).
Class 10 students can also check their exam schedule and guidelines on the official website.
According to the official guidelines issued by the CGBSE, all the students should reach the exam hall on time, as the answer sheet will be distributed at 9:05 AM, and the question paper will be distributed at 9:10 AM. Students will be provided 5 minutes to read the question paper, and they can start writing the exam at 9:15 AM.
CGBSE class 12 board exam timetable
Students taking the CGBSE class 12 board exams need to stay updated about their examination day and date. The exam will be at 9 AM, and students should reach the exam hall before the stipulated time.
Here's the complete CGBSE class 12 board exam timetable:
How to download the class 12 timetable?
- Firstly, visit the official website of CGBSE – https://cgbse.nic.in/
- After the home page opens, check for CGBSE class 12 exam timetable
- Click on the timetable link
- After that, CGBSE class 12 board exam timetable will appear in front of your screen in the pdf format
- You can download the pdf or take the printout for future reference
CGBSE class 12 board exam guidelines
- All students need to reach the examination hall before the commencement of the examination.
- Students must bring their admit cards to the examination centre. Without their admit card, students will not be allowed to sit the examination.
- No students are allowed to carry any sort of electronic device with them.
- Students should bring their stationery items with them, like a pen, pencil, geometry box, etc.
- If any student is caught cheating or using unfair means in the exams, they would not be allowed to continue the exams.
