JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education Â» News

JEE Main Final Paper 2 Answer Key: How to Download, calculation process
Business Standard

CGBSE class 12 exams commence today: Check full update here

The Chattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will commence CGBSE class 12 board exams today (March 1, 2023). You can check and download the complete timetable of CGBSE class 12 board exams

Topics
Chattisgarh | board exams | board examinations

Sudeep Singh Rawat 

Board exams, 10th Boards, 12th Boards
CGBSE class 12 exams commence today

The Chattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will commence CGBSE class 12 board exams today (March 1, 2023). You can check and download the complete timetable of CGBSE class 12 board exams.

The CGBSE will conduct all the exams in the morning shift from 9 AM to 12:15 PM. You can check all the guidelines and download the CGBSE class 12 board timetable from CGBSE's official website.

CGBSE class 10 board exams also begin tomorrow (March 2, 2023).

Class 10 students can also check their exam schedule and guidelines on the official website.

According to the official guidelines issued by the CGBSE, all the students should reach the exam hall on time, as the answer sheet will be distributed at 9:05 AM, and the question paper will be distributed at 9:10 AM. Students will be provided 5 minutes to read the question paper, and they can start writing the exam at 9:15 AM.

CGBSE class 12 board exam timetable

Students taking the CGBSE class 12 board exams need to stay updated about their examination day and date. The exam will be at 9 AM, and students should reach the exam hall before the stipulated time.

Here's the complete CGBSE class 12 board exam timetable:

Exam Date

Subjects

Time

March 2, 2023

First Language: Hindi, Hindi special, Hindi general

9AM to 12:15 PM

March 4, 2023

Second Language: English, English special, English general

9AM to 12:15 PM

March 7, 2023

Mathematics (new syllabus)

9AM to 12:15 PM

March 9, 2023

New syllabus – history, physics, business studies, Elements of Science and Maths for Agriculture, Drawing & Painting, Food & Nutrition, old syllabus – History

9AM to 12:15 PM

March 11, 2023

New syllabus – Biology, Economics, Industrial Organization, Elements of Animal husbandry & Poultry Farming, History of Indian Art, Elements of Science

9AM to 12:15 PM

March 14, 2023

Commercial Mathematics

9AM to 12:15 PM

March 16, 2023

Geography (New & old syllabus)

9AM to 12:15 PM

March 22, 2023

Retail Marketing Management, Information Technology, Automobile Service & Technician, Health Care, Agriculture, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Beauty and wellness, electronics and hardware

9AM to 12:15 PM

March 24, 2023

New syllabus – Political Science, Chemistry, Accountancy, Corp Production & Horticulture, Still Life & Designing, Physiology & First Aid, old syllabus – political science

9AM to 12:15 PM

March 25, 2023

New syllabus – Sociology, Psychology, Indian Music, Drawing & Designing, Dancing, Steno Typing, Farming, Home Science

9AM to 12:15 PM

March 26, 2023

Sanskrit

9AM to 12:15 PM

March 29, 2023

Computer Application (Arts and Commerce)

9AM to 12:15 PM

March 30, 2023

Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Uriya

9AM to 12:15 PM

How to download the class 12 timetable?

  • Firstly, visit the official website of CGBSE – https://cgbse.nic.in/
  • After the home page opens, check for CGBSE class 12 exam timetable
  • Click on the timetable link
  • After that, CGBSE class 12 board exam timetable will appear in front of your screen in the pdf format
  • You can download the pdf or take the printout for future reference

CGBSE class 12 board exam guidelines

  • All students need to reach the examination hall before the commencement of the examination.
  • Students must bring their admit cards to the examination centre. Without their admit card, students will not be allowed to sit the examination.
  • No students are allowed to carry any sort of electronic device with them.
  • Students should bring their stationery items with them, like a pen, pencil, geometry box, etc.
  • If any student is caught cheating or using unfair means in the exams, they would not be allowed to continue the exams.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 11:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY