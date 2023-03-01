CGBSE class 12 exams commence today: Check full update here

The Board of Secondary will commence CGBSE class 12 today (March 1, 2023). You can check and download the complete timetable of CGBSE class 12 .

The CGBSE will conduct all the exams in the morning shift from 9 AM to 12:15 PM. You can check all the guidelines and download the CGBSE class 12 board timetable from CGBSE's official website.

CGBSE class 10 also begin tomorrow (March 2, 2023).

Class 10 students can also check their exam schedule and guidelines on the official website.

According to the official guidelines issued by the CGBSE, all the students should reach the exam hall on time, as the answer sheet will be distributed at 9:05 AM, and the question paper will be distributed at 9:10 AM. Students will be provided 5 minutes to read the question paper, and they can start writing the exam at 9:15 AM.

CGBSE class 12 board exam timetable

Students taking the CGBSE class 12 board exams need to stay updated about their examination day and date. The exam will be at 9 AM, and students should reach the exam hall before the stipulated time.

Here's the complete CGBSE class 12 board exam timetable:

Exam Date Subjects Time March 2, 2023 First Language: Hindi, Hindi special, Hindi general 9AM to 12:15 PM March 4, 2023 Second Language: English, English special, English general 9AM to 12:15 PM March 7, 2023 Mathematics (new syllabus) 9AM to 12:15 PM March 9, 2023 New syllabus – history, physics, business studies, Elements of Science and Maths for Agriculture, Drawing & Painting, Food & Nutrition, old syllabus – History 9AM to 12:15 PM March 11, 2023 New syllabus – Biology, Economics, Industrial Organization, Elements of Animal husbandry & Poultry Farming, History of Indian Art, Elements of Science 9AM to 12:15 PM March 14, 2023 Commercial Mathematics 9AM to 12:15 PM March 16, 2023 Geography (New & old syllabus) 9AM to 12:15 PM March 22, 2023 Retail Marketing Management, Information Technology, Automobile Service & Technician, Health Care, Agriculture, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Beauty and wellness, electronics and hardware 9AM to 12:15 PM March 24, 2023 New syllabus – Political Science, Chemistry, Accountancy, Corp Production & Horticulture, Still Life & Designing, Physiology & First Aid, old syllabus – political science 9AM to 12:15 PM March 25, 2023 New syllabus – Sociology, Psychology, Indian Music, Drawing & Designing, Dancing, Steno Typing, Farming, Home Science 9AM to 12:15 PM March 26, 2023 Sanskrit 9AM to 12:15 PM March 29, 2023 Computer Application (Arts and Commerce) 9AM to 12:15 PM March 30, 2023 Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Uriya 9AM to 12:15 PM

How to download the class 12 timetable?

Firstly, visit the official website of CGBSE – https://cgbse.nic.in/

After the home page opens, check for CGBSE class 12 exam timetable

Click on the timetable link

After that, CGBSE class 12 board exam timetable will appear in front of your screen in the pdf format

You can download the pdf or take the printout for future reference

