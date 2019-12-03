Challenging the script: Change in B-school education can be remarkably slow

The MBA degree is fittingly the most market led formal educational qualification in India today. From the broad rise in applicants and uniform course offerings through the 90’s to the many new specialisations and other domain specific offerings today.

Subjects like entrepreneurship, product, healthcare etc. that are increasingly being offered at top schools indicate a pressure and hopefully, desire to respond to new realities. Of course, a combination of government backing and a major metro still works to make for a really great combination. That explains the resilience of FMS, ...