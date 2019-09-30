CISF recruitment: 914 constable vacancies announced; find more details here

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced 914 vacancies for the post of constable (tradesman). Male candidates who have cleared 10th examination (matriculation) can apply for the posts. Online registration and application process began on September 23, 2019 and the last date to apply is October 22, 2019. A total of 824 vacancies are for direct candidates while 90 vacancies are reserved for ex-servicemen. Vacancies are open for trades such as cook, barber, washer-man, carpenter, sweeper, painter, mason, plumbe, electrician ion Norther, NCR, Western, Eastern, North-Eastern regions.

Eligible candidates can apply offline on the application proforma, available on the official website: www.cisfrectt.in

Test procedure for tradesman post:

Candidates who are shortlisted will be called for a Physical Proficiency Test, Physical Standard Test, Documentation and Trade Test. Qualified candidates will be required to appear for OMR which will be conducted in Hindi or English and this will be followed by a medical test.

Important dates for online registration and application process for jobs

Application window opens on: September 23, 2019

Last date of application: October 22, 2019

Central Industrial Security Force vacant posts details here:



Cook: 350

Cobbler: 13

Barber: 109

Washer-man: 133

Carpenter: 14

Sweeper: 270

Painter: 6

Mason: 5

Plumber: 4

Mali: 4

ELectrician: 3