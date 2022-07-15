If CUET score same, Class 12 marks to be tiebreaker: DU V-C Yogesh Singh

If two students vying for the same seat at get the same Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score, in that case, their Class 12 maks will be the tiebreaker, said DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, reported The Indian Express on Thursday.

While talking to IE, Singh said that to ensure maximum seats are filled in the first round of counselling, DU will admit extra students.

The first phase of CUET-UG for university to undergraduate courses starts Friday, July 15. The first phase of CUET-UG, the second biggest entrance exam in the country, will be held on July 15, 16, 19, and 20. The CUET has received 1.4 million registrations this year. Nearly 810,000 candidates will appear in the first phase and the rest 680,000 candidates in the second.

"We have decided that if there is tie between two students' CUET scores, the marks of the best three class XII subjects will be counted as a tiebreaker," Singh told IE. He added, "If that is all the same, then we will consider the four best subjects. If it still remains tied, then the score of best five subjects will be counted."

If the score remains the same even after these processes, then age will be a factor, and the seat will be given to the older applicant, Singh said.

No subject is mandatory to be counted in the best of three, Singh told IE, adding, "Any three subjects with the highest score can be counted in this."

The V-C said that DU would admit 20 per cent extra students in the general and OBC category and 30 per cent extra in the SC/ST category in the first round of counselling in case of withdrawal or dropouts, IE reported.

DU's move is aimed at filling up SC/ST seats, as every year, the university conducts a special drive to fill these seats, as many remain vacant.

Singh had also announced a committee in April to look into the "shortfall" in the enrolment of SC/ST students.