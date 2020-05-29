Coronavirus lockdown: Final-yr college exams will surely be held, says govt

Ramesh Pokhriyal, in an interaction with 45,000 higher institutions on Thursday said college final exams would be held for sure across India.

“Final exam to honge hi (will definitely take place),” said Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Important instructions for 1st year college students

If the situation caused due to the does not improve by July, then the first-year students can be promoted based on internal assessment.

Important instructions for 2nd year college students

The intermediate year or semester students can be promoted by giving 50 per cent weightage to internal assessment and 50 per cent to previous academic performance if exams are not held in July.

Final year college students

End-term exams will be conducted. “If the situation does not improve by July then, new dates or modes of conducting exams can be thought of but the exam will take place for final year students,” said.

suggestions on the ongoing crisis

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had suggested holding exams for all students in July

The had suggested earlier that colleges can also innovate in their assessment parameters. This has lead to several universities and colleges to opt for online mode of examination.

Students unhappy with recommendations

Students from across India have been opposing final-year exams claiming lack of infrastructure, incomplete courses among others. Further, most universities have announced to hold exams online. This has not gone down well with teachers or students. Further, students also fear the delay in getting degrees which in turn can impact their joining their jobs.

In a letter to Delhi high court chief justice DN Patel, 44 students from different colleges of Delhi University said that many of them were unable to benefit from online classes and online exam of any form was "blatantly unfair and demanding for students." "Universities throughout the country were unfit to conduct online examinations," they claimed.

"Every student shall have different logistical and psychological issues to deal with at one's home. Disabled students shall

require scribes...We also have students with sick family members at home to take care of," they explained.

The letter also raised concerns about students from Kashmir who do not have access to 4G internet connection. "Online

examinations will lead to great discomfort for Kashmiri students and they may fail without being given a fair chance," it read.