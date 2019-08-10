CPGET Result 2019 declared: Here's how to check and download rank card

Osmania University has come out with rank cards of candidates who sat for Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2019 on its official webisite tscpget.com.



The state-level Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) - 2019 was conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various Postgraduate (MA, MSc, M Com etc;) courses, postgraduate diploma courses and 5-year Integrated Programmes (MA, MSc, MBA) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the academic year 2019-2020.

The entrance tests were held from July 8, 2019, to July 20, 2019.

Here's how to check and download their rank cards:

1. Go to the website tscpget.com

2. Click on 'RANK CARDS'

3. Fill in the credentials and click on 'View Rank Card'

4. Check and download rank card for future reference