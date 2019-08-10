CPGET Result 2019 declared: Here's how to check and download rank card

-
ALSO READ
AP PGECET 2019 results to be declared today: All you need to know
NEET 2019 result released on ntaneet.nic.in: 9 Delhi students in top 50
TS EdCET Result 2019 declared on edcet.tsche.ac.in: Steps to download marks
NEET 2019 result: NTA to release marks today: How to check scores
WBJEE JENPAUH result 2019 to be out today on wbjeeb.nic.in; details here
-
Osmania University has come out with rank cards of candidates who sat for Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2019 on its official webisite tscpget.com.
The state-level Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) - 2019 was conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various Postgraduate (MA, MSc, M Com etc;) courses, postgraduate diploma courses and 5-year Integrated Programmes (MA, MSc, MBA) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the academic year 2019-2020.
The entrance tests were held from July 8, 2019, to July 20, 2019.
Here's how to check and download their rank cards:
1. Go to the website tscpget.com
2. Click on 'RANK CARDS'
3. Fill in the credentials and click on 'View Rank Card'
4. Check and download rank card for future reference