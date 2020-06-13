JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

The Class of 2020 deals with pending exams, uncertain admissions and fear
Business Standard

CS Foundation exam 2020 postponed again to August 18: All you need to know

The ICSI's June exam was earlier postponed to July and has now been rescheduled to be held from August 18 to August 28

Topics
Coronavirus | Education in India | Lockdown

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Students, exams, examination, results, school, education
Photo: Shutterstock

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has decided to postpone the Company Secretaries (CS) Foundation, Executive, Professional programme and Post Membership Qualification exam, in view of coronavirus pandemic. The ICSI’s June exam was earlier postponed to July and has now been rescheduled to be held from August 18 to August 28.

The decision to postpone the exam comes a day after the institute warned to take disciplinary action against CS students and members if found circulating provocative messages on social media demanding cancellation of exam.

Meanwhile, the Congress affiliated students’ body National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) had also demanded to cancel ICSI exams.

About ICSI

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is the only recognised professional body in India to develop and regulate the profession of Company Secretaries in India. It was set up under an Act of Parliament, the Company Secretaries Act, 1980. ICSI functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The Institute top-quality education to the students of Company Secretaries (CS) Course and best quality set standards to CS Members. At present, there are more than 50,000 members and about 4,00,000 students on the roll of ICSI.
First Published: Sat, June 13 2020. 13:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY