CS Foundation result 2019 to be declared today: Steps to download marks

CS Foundation result: The (ICSI) will announce the CS Foundation Result June 2019 today on its official website icsi.edu at 11 am. The CS Foundation result, along with individual candidates' subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute's official website, icsi.edu. The e-mark statement will also be released on the official website.

CS Foundation Result 2019: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official ICSI website: icsi.edu.

Step 2: Click on the link for result and e-mark sheet.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click on submit.

Step 4: View and download your e-mark sheet.

Important note: Candidates must download the marks since no physical marksheet will be released.

The earlier released the CS Foundation result for the December 2019 exam. To check the result candidates had to enter the roll number and their 17-digit registration number in the result link given.

About ICSI

The (ICSI) is the only recognised professional body in India to develop and regulate the profession of Company Secretaries in India. It was set up under an Act of Parliament, the Company Secretaries Act, 1980. ICSI functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The Institute top-quality to the students of Company Secretaries (CS) Course and best quality set standards to CS Members. At present, there are more than 50,000 members and about 4,00,000 students on the roll of ICSI.