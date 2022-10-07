JUST IN
CSAB NEUT 2022 registration open till October 12; here's how to apply

Candidates will need their JEE Main roll number and password to log in and fill out the application form

BS Web Team 

Representative image

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) on Friday started the CSAB North Eastern States and some of Union Territories (NEUT) 2022 registration and choice-filling process for the Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy courses.

Candidates, who have cleared class 12 or equivalent examination from a recognised board with Physics, Mathematics, a language, a vocational subject, and any subject other than the above four are eligible to register for CSAB NEUT 2022 counselling.

Candidates can register online through the official website – csab.nic.in. Candidates will need their JEE Main roll number and password to log in and fill out the application form.

The last date to register for CSAB NEUT 2022 is October 12.

The document verification process is ongoing and will continue until October 17 (5 pm). The choice-filling process will end on October 21. The round 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be declared on October 31, and round 2 on November 11, 2022.

Here's how to register for CSAB NEUT counselling 2022:

Step 1: Visit CSAB NEUT official website - csab.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the CSAB NEUT 2022 registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials - JEE Main 2022 roll number, password and security pin.

Step 4: Fill out the application form, upload all necessary documents and pay the counselling fee.

Step 5: Download and keep a copy of the form, as it may be required for further processing.

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 22:11 IST

