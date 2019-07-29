CSAB special round allotment results 2019 expected today at csab.nic.in

Special Round Allotment Result 2019: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) is expected to release the first list of 2019 special round seat allotment for IITs, NITs and GFITs on Monday on its official website nic.in. The registration process began on July 25 and aspirants were required to fill the application forms and submit the payment for counselling, participation fee, and choice filling till yesterday.

CSAB is going to allot the seats based on rankings of candidates in and it is important to note that the counselling session of CSAB 2019 will be conducted in the online mode only.

CSAB is conducting a special round of seat allotment 2019 after the final and seventh round of allotment of seats in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and the Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) ended on July 18, 2019.

The special round is held for all aspirants who were eligible for Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) according to the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE-Main) this year.

Important dates to remember CSAB special round 1 Seat allotment result 2019: July 28, 2019

July 28, 2019 Accepting and surrender of allotted seats: July 29 to 30, 2019

July 29 to 30, 2019 CSAB special round 2 seat allotment result 2019: August 1, 2019

August 1, 2019 Institute reporting (In person): August 2 to 5, 2019

CSAB 2019 counselling session will have two special rounds of counselling and seat allotment for IIITs and NITs and GFTIs. The CSAB 2019 counselling is being conducted for the left of seats in NITs, IIITs and SFTIs after the initial round of counselling. Candidates who could successfully qualify the will be able to participate in the CSAB Special Round Counselling 2019.