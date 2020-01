CSIR NET Result 2019 out on csirnet.nta.nic.in: Get direct download link

NET Result 2019: The National Testing Agency has declared the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) National Eligibility Test (NET) examinations results on the official website. The candidates who appeared for the NET exam 2019, can check the results through the official site- csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates, who clear the NET result, are eligible for research under junior research fellowship. A total of 282,116 candidates applied from across the country to appear for the CSIR NET. Two separate merit lists, one comprising of the candidates qualifying for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF-NET) and the second, of those candidates qualifying the Eligibility Test for Lectureship (LS-NET)/Assistant Professorship, will be declared tomorrow on the official website.

CSIR NET Result 2019: Steps to download CSIR NET score

Step 1: Visit the CSIR NET's official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'download' result link.

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen. Download it for future reference

Why the delay

The NET 2019 exam was held on December 15, 2019. Due to the anti-CAA protests the exam was postponed in certain centres in Assam and Meghalaya. The rescheduled exam was held on December 27 and the CSIR NET admit card was released on December 21. Owing to the delay in exams in the two states, the declaration date was not announced earlier.

CSIR NET: Eligibility

For Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), the age of the candidate should be a maximum of 28 years. There is no upper age limit fixed for the lectureship.