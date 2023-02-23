CTET Result 2023: Here is the step-by-step process to check exams score

2023 CTET Result: The CTET 2023 Result will be made public soon by the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE). According to the information provided in the information bulletin, the Result 2023 is anticipated to be released by the end of February 2023. Around 32.5 lakh competitors showed up in the CTET test led in PC-based test (CBT) mode from December 28 to February 7, 2023.

The CTET 2023 result is expected soon: The examination authority, CBSE, will release the result after completion of the question objection review process.

CTET Result 2023: Steps to follow for checking online

CTET Result 2023 is to be declared online and applicants can check it via login page. Here are the steps to follow for checking 2023 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website ctet.nic.in to check results.

Step 2: On the website, there is a link for the CTET result.

Step 3: Submit the application by entering the application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The outcome will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout of the CTET Result for future reference.

CTET Result 2023: Cut-Off Score and Passing Marks

The CTET results are to be announced only for those applicants who achieve the cut-off score according to their categories. The CTET 2023 cut-off score is 60% for general category applicants, 55% for OBC/SC/ST/EWS and every other candidate. The result will be announced only for those applicants who secure higher than these cut-offs.

Category Minimum % Passing marks (out of 150) General 60 90 OBC/SC/ST 55 82

About CTET

Central Teacher Eligibility Test is abbreviated as CTET. The CTET is led by the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE). Using guidelines established by the National Council for Teacher (NCTE), the exam is given twice a year. Candidates can apply for all Central Government teaching positions, including KVS, NVS Army Teacher, ERDO, and others with their CTET certificates.

To incorporate national standards and benchmarks for teacher quality into the hiring process.

The government places a special emphasis on teacher quality because hiring is based on a CTET certificate.

This is done to encourage qualified teachers to join educational institutions and students to raise performance and standards.