CUET 2022: UGC releases tentative timeline for undergraduate admissions

On Friday, the University Grants Commission (UGC) released a tentative timeline for admissions in undergraduate programmes on the basis of the Common University (CUET) - 2022 in different central universities.

Informing the same, chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter to state has collected a tentative timeline and other details of Admission in UG Programmes based on CUET- 2022 in different central universities.

The candidates should look at the link under the "Notices" section to find the details.

UGC has collected tentative timeline and other details of Admission in UG Programmes on the basis of CUET- 2022 in different Central Universities. Students are encouraged to visit this UGC link under "Notices" section.https://t.co/QFodctDH2i pic.twitter.com/90xZtjG7ju — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) September 22, 2022

The results for the debut edition of the CUET for UG admissions were declared on Friday last week. Initially, results were scheduled to be announced by 10 pm on Thursday, but it was delayed owing to a vast database.

"The merit lists will be prepared by participating universities, who will decide about their counselling based on the CUET-UG score card," said Sadhana Parashar, senior director (exams), National Testing Agency (NTA).

At least 12 candidates scored 100 percentile normalised score in all five subjects in the debut edition of the CUET-UG, while 104 got the perfect score in four subjects, according to NTA.

Girls outshone boys in CUET and in several other -- seven are among the candidates who scored 100 percentile in five subjects, while 76 girls scored 100 percentile in four subjects. A total of 21,159 candidates -- 12,799 female and 8,360 male students -- have scored 100 percentile in at least one subject.

With 1.49 million registrations, the CUET is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main's average registration of 900,000. NEET-UG is the biggest in India, with an average of 1.8 million applicants.

"The rank lists will be prepared by universities using normalised NTA scores and not on the basis of percentile. The scores have been normalised to provide a level playing field for students since they wrote the test in the same subject on different days," Kumar said.