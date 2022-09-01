CUET PG 2022: Exam guidelines, documents, marking scheme and eligibility

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test - Post Graduate (CUET-PG) from Thursday, September 1, 2022. The NTA has released the CUET PG admit card 2022 for the three examinations, which will be held on September 1, September 2 and September 3, 2022. Appearing students can download the admit card by visiting the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. Also read | CUET for PG admissions to be introduced from 2022 academic session: UGC

What is CUET PG 2022?

CUET PG is a common entrance test for admission into post-graduate courses conducted centrally for admission to the master's courses in central and participating universities. The CUET PG will being held for admissions into various post graduate courses in 66 central and participating universities for the academic session 2022-23.

Though it is not mandatory for admissions into the master's courses, it is recommended by the University Grants Commission for the year 2022. Earlier, there was only CUET - UG for for admission into various under graduate courses.

CUET PG 2022: Exam details

The CUET PG 2022 will be held from September 1 to September 11, 2022. The mode of examination will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) and will be held in two shifts for admissions in the upcoming academic session.

The first shift will start at 10 am and end at 12 pm.

And, the second shift of the exam will be conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The exam city intimation slip of this year's exam will be available on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2022: What is a City intimation slip?

The NTA issues an advanced slip in which they mention the city of the examination. A city information slip is issued for all entrance exams before releasing the admit card or hall ticket.

CUET PG 2022: How will you be marked?

The CUET (PG) 2022 will be conducted in Hindi and English except for the ones who are appearing for Sahitya papers. If you are appearing for CUET PG 2022, following are some points you should keep in your mind:

Each question has four (4) marks. One (1) mark will be deducted from the total score. Candidates will get four (4) marks for the correct answer. Unattempted questions will be given no marks. It will follow a multiple choice question format. Full marks will be given if the question is technically wrong and has no answer. Nonetheless, full marks will be given to candidates if there are multiple answers to one question, and it gets declared after the answer key.

CUET PG 2022: What documents are required?

Given below is a list of the key documents needed for the CUET PG 2022 exam. Here it goes.

An A4-size print copy of Admit Card with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in. A passport-size photograph is uploaded on an online application form. Authorized photo identification cards originals - Aadhaar, Passport, Driving License, PAN Card, E-Aadhaar with Photograph. Person with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) certificate issued by the authorized medical officer, if relaxed under the PwBD category. PwBD Certificate regarding physical limitation in an examination to write as per Annexures given in Information Bulletin, if relaxed under PwBD category.

CUET PG 2022: Guidelines

According to the CUET PG 2022 Information bulletin, candidates are advised to report to the Examination Center 2 hours before the commencement of the examination.

The candidates who will appear in the CUET PG 2022 need to follow the Covid-19 protocols in place. Candidates without admit cards and other documents will not be allowed to appear at the exam centre. Students are advised to carry fruits with them, if they are diabetic or there is any special illness.

CUET PG 2022: Eligibility criteria

The appearing candidate shall have a bachelor's degree or equivalent examination for appearing in CUET PG 2022 exam. The candidates who have passed their undergraduate examinations are eligible to appear for CUET PG 2022, irrespective of how old are they. Moreover, candidates who are appearing for final exams in 2022 can also apply. (Written by Zuhair Zaidi)