CUET UG 2022: NTA issues city intimation slip; admit card on July 12

The (NTA) on Monday has released the city intimation slip for the Common University (CUET-UG) and will deliver the on July 12. Candidates can access their city intimation slip from the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in, by entering their application number and date of birth.

This slip will provide the name of city in which a candidate will take the exam along with the individual exam schedule. According to the official notification, the slip has also details regarding the subjects, languages, medium offered in slot and slot 2.

Since the UG 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on July 17, candidates who have opted for Physics, Chemistry or Biology have been taken to Phase II. Additionally, NTA will start issuing admit cards (for phase I) from Tuesday 6 pm onwards.

This is the first time NTA is conducting CUET UG 2022 ( a revised version of CUCET). It will take place on July 15, July 16, July 19, July 20, August 4, August 5, August 6, August 7, August 8, and August 10.

About 1,490,000 candidates have registered for CUET UG 2022, of which 810,000 have been allotted phase I and 680,000 have been take in phase II.

Once the admit cards are ready for release, candidates will be notified on their registered mobile numbers as well as through the email address, following which candidates will be able to login through their credentials and download their admit cards.

Candidates should remember that they will not be able to change their exam date or centre that is allocated to them.

“However, in case of difficult or extenuating circumstances, a special concession can be made. A candidate can request a change in her examination centre by writing to the official email address. NTA will consider the request and decide accordingly,” NTA Director General Vineet Joshi told The Indian Express.