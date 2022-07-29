CUET UG 2022 phase 2 admit card to be out soon, know how to download

-
The National Testing Agency will conduct the Common University Entrance Test-Ungergraduate (CUET UG 2022) phase 2 exams scheduled to be held from August 4, 2022 to August 20, 2022.
The CUET UG 2022 phase 2 admit cards will be released on July 31, 2022. As per the data, approximately, 14 90,000 candidates have registered for the CUET UG 2022 exams and nearly 680,000 students are expected to appear for the CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exams.
Once released, the candidates can download the CUET UG 2022 admit cards from cuet.samarth.ac.in
As the name suggests, Common University Enterance Test (CUET) is an entrance exam conducted for undergraduate admission in all central universities. CUET is now the second biggest entrance exam conducted in India after NEET UG.
How to download CUET UG Admit Card 2022 Phase 2?
1. Visit the official website of cuet.samarth.ac.in
2. Now, on the homepage click on "CUET 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card"
3. After this, enter your login credentials and click on the submit button
4. Your CUET 2022 phase 2 admit card will appear on the screen
5. Candidates are advised to download and take the print out of the CUET 2022 admit card for further reference.
