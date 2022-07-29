NEET UG 2022 Answer key expected to be out soon, know how to download

The National Eligibility cum Enterance Test (NEET) UG 2022 Answer Key is expected to be released soon.



The candidates will be able to download the UG Answer Key 2022 from .nta.nic.in once the answer key is released.



The (NTA) will also release the OMR response sheet along with the Answer key.

The exam was conducted on July 17, 2022 for the students who wish to get admitted to the undergraduate medical courses in India. The exam was conducted by and a total of 95 per cent candidates appeared for the exam this year.

Candidates will also get an option to raise objections on the answer key released by paying a fee of Rs 1,000 per question.

To view and download the answer key, candidates need to login through their application number and password.

How to download NEET UG 2022 Answer Key?



1. Visit the official website of neet.nta.nic.in.



2. Now click on the link to download the answer key.



3. After this, login using your application number and password.



4. Now, a PDF file of the NEET UG 2022 answer key will appear on your screen.



5. Download the NEET UG answer key 2022 and take a print out of it for further reference.