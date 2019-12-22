Decoding ed-tech: Using technology for inclusive, personalised learning

Ed-tech (technology in education) means different things to different people. Ask the headmistress of a government school what ed-tech means and she’ll point towards the computer lab.

Ask the principal of a mid range private school and he’ll point to a tablet in the student’s hand that allows her to play some fun games. Ask the head of one of the more expensive schools in the metros and she’ll point to a giant projector screen attached to a pen drive and a laptop that is taking children through the basics of fractions, LCM and HCF. And ask a bunch of 10 academics in ...