Delhi govt approves formation of separate board for 2,700 schools in city

The Delhi government on Saturday approved the formation of a separate school board for nearly 2,700 schools in the city.
In the beginning, 21-22 state government schools will be affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) and in the next four-five years all the schools will be brought under it, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference.
There are around 1,000 Delhi government schools and about 1,700 private schools, most of them affiliated to the CBSE, in the city.
The new Board will have a governing body headed by the Education minister of the Delhi government and an executive body headed by a chief executive officer, Kejriwal said.
The DBSE will be aimed at imparting such education that prepares "fiercely patriotic" and self-dependent students who serve the society and the country in a selfless manner, he said.
The Board will bring in best international practices and high-end techniques in school education. It will impart education as per the aptitude of the students, he added.
