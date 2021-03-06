Delhi govt approves formation of separate board for 2,700 schools in city

The on Saturday approved the formation of a separate school board for nearly 2,700 schools in the city.

In the beginning, 21-22 state government schools will be affiliated to the Delhi Board of School (DBSE) and in the next four-five years all the schools will be brought under it, Chief Minister said in a press conference.

There are around 1,000 schools and about 1,700 private schools, most of them affiliated to the CBSE, in the city.

The new Board will have a governing body headed by the minister of the and an executive body headed by a chief executive officer, Kejriwal said.

The DBSE will be aimed at imparting such that prepares "fiercely patriotic" and self-dependent students who serve the society and the country in a selfless manner, he said.

The Board will bring in best international practices and high-end techniques in school education. It will impart education as per the aptitude of the students, he added.

