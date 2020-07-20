Delhi University applications 2020: Last date extended; check details here

The University of Delhi (DU) has extended the application deadline for students seeking admission to postgraduate/undergraduate programmes. Candidates will now be able to apply till July 31, 2020. The University notification reads: "All eligble applicants are imformed that ythe registration process of all the courses (Under-graduate (UG), Post-graduate (PG), MPhil, PhD programmes) has been extended up to 5 pm July 31, 2020".





Earlier, the application process was scheduled to be closed on July 4. Candidates seeking to apply in any of the courses can fill in online forms and submit their applications at wwww. ac.in. The registration fee for merit-based courses is Rs 250. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/EWS category, Rs 100 will be charged as application fee. An additional registration fee of Rs 100 will be applicable for ECA/Sports quota. For the entrance-based courses, a fee of Rs 750 will be applicable. Reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 300 for entrance-based courses.

According to media reports, as many as 25,889 students registered on the first day of the opening of the admission portal. Over 620,000 students registered with the as on July 18, before noon. As many as 4,29,234 applicants registered with the university to apply for undergraduate courses, followed by 1,61,789 spplications for post-graduate courses.



This is the second time that the varsity has extended admission 2020 deadline. Earlier, it was extended to July 18 from July 4, 2020. The registration process for academic session 2020-21 began on June 20, 2020.



The university has made changes in the admission process to ensure social distancing in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. To familiarise students with the online admission process, the DU admission branch held two web-seminars to address students' concerns.