JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

MBOSE SSLC result 2020 out on megresults.nic.in: Steps to download marks
Business Standard

Delhi University applications 2020: Last date extended; check details here

Candidates willing to apply for undergraduate, post-graduate and M Phil courses can do so till July 31 through the official website

Topics
Delhi University | College admission | DU

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

register, registration, companies, login, application, college, exams, forms, tax
This is the second extension of DU application deadline

The University of Delhi (DU) has extended the application deadline for students seeking admission to postgraduate/undergraduate programmes. Candidates will now be able to apply till July 31, 2020. The University notification reads: "All eligble applicants are imformed that ythe registration process of all the courses (Under-graduate (UG), Post-graduate (PG), MPhil, PhD programmes) has been extended up to 5 pm July 31, 2020".

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: 4,985 new cases in Tamil Nadu; state tally at 175,678

Earlier, the application process was scheduled to be closed on July 4. Candidates seeking to apply in any of the courses can fill in online forms and submit their applications at wwww.du.ac.in. The registration fee for merit-based courses is Rs 250. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/EWS category, Rs 100 will be charged as application fee. An additional registration fee of Rs 100 will be applicable for ECA/Sports quota. For the entrance-based courses, a fee of Rs 750 will be applicable. Reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 300 for entrance-based courses.

According to media reports, as many as 25,889 students registered on the first day of the opening of the admission portal. Over 620,000 students registered with the Delhi University as on July 18, before noon. As many as 4,29,234 applicants registered with the university to apply for undergraduate courses, followed by 1,61,789 spplications for post-graduate courses.

This is the second time that the varsity has extended DU admission 2020 deadline. Earlier, it was extended to July 18 from July 4, 2020. The DU registration process for academic session 2020-21 began on June 20, 2020.

The university has made changes in the admission process to ensure social distancing in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. To familiarise students with the online admission process, the DU admission branch held two web-seminars to address students' concerns.
First Published: Mon, July 20 2020. 20:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY