Delhi University row: Students marked absent even after taking exams

According to reports, a new situation has arisen at wherein students of Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Day) have been marked absent for a core paper of Economics Honors. A few students appeared for the improvement examination of ‘Mathematical Methods for Economics I’ for Semester 01 in December 2019 and have been marked with the grade letter AB in this core paper.

At Kirori Mal College, students allege that the entire batch of 2nd year of BSc Physical Science has been marked absent in a core paper of ‘Solutions, Phase Equilibria, Conductance, Electrochemistry & Functional Group Organic Chemistry II’ in Semester 3. This paper was conducted on November 29, 2019 at the college. However, no other college has complained of such a grave error in this course, reported DU Express.

Falling grades in Delhi University

A few departments of Delhi Univeristy are going through a dip in grades across all the colleges. A girl from Gargi college got 2 CGPA. BA English (Hons) and BA Economics (Hons) students faced problem of mass failures wherein students failed in one or more than one subject, according to DU Express.

Revaluation option not in the budget

Students have the option of revaluation but for every subject they have to pay Rs 1,000.

Controversy over Open Book Exam at Delhi University

Earlier, a group of over 40 students from different colleges of had written to the chief justice of Delhi high court, urging him to take cognisance of the matter of open book exam. In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, DU announced the OBE format for its exams. However, several students considered the move discriminatory.

In their letter to chief justice DN Patel, 44 students said that many of them were unable to benefit from online classes and online exam of any form was "blatantly unfair and demanding for students." "Universities throughout the country were unfit to conduct online

examinations," they claimed.

"Every student shall have different logistical and psychological issues to deal with at one's home. Disabled students shall

require scribes...We also have students with sick family members at home to take care of," they explained.

The letter also raised concerns about students from Kashmir who do not have access to 4G internet connection. "Online

examinations will lead to great discomfort for Kashmiri students and they may fail without being given a fair chance," it read.