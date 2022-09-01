DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement exams from October 25; know more

The Directorate of General Education- Higher Secondary (DHSE), on Thursday announced the Plus One Improvement Exams 2022 dates. According to the notification, DHSE high secondary first year improvement exams will be conducted from October 25 to 29.

Candidates can find the official notice on the DHSE’s website at dhsekerala.gov.in.

The supplementary examination will be held in Kerala, Lakshadweep, and the .

“Candidates who have appeared for the first year examination in June 2022 can register for this examination for up to three subjects for improving his/her scores in those subjects,” the notification said.



Applicants who registered for the First Year Examination in June 2022, but could not take it due to any reason, can also register for the subjects for which they were absent.

The last date for submission of the application form is September 5. The deadline for submission of the application with a fine of Rs 20 is September 13.

Meanwhile, regular candidates who appeared for all six subjects at the First Year June 2022 Exam are eligible to appear for the Second Year Higher Secondary Examination that will be held in March 2023.