DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement result 2019 released; get direct link here

Kerala Plus One Improvement result 2019 has been released by the Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary or DHSE. The result for the Kerala Plus One Improvement exam 2019, conducted in August 2019, is now available on the official portal of DHSE, dhsekerala.gov.in. Students who appeared for the exam can visit the website and login using their roll number and date of birth to access the result. This year, DHSE Kerala conducted the Class 11 or Plus One board examinations from March 6 to March 27.

The Kerala Plus One were released in the last week of May. According to reports, more than 400,000 students took the +1 state board examination this year in Kerala.

Here's the direct link to access the Kerala Plus One Improvement result:

Kerala Plus One Improvement result 2019: Direct link

Steps to check Kerala Plus One result 2019 improvement results:

Step 1: Visit official website - dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link for +1 (Improvement) exam 2019

Step 3: You will be directed to the Kerala website

Step 4: Enter asked credentials like roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Your DHSE first-year improvement result 2019 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Save it for future reference



