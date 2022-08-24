DRDO Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for various apprenticeships

The has released a notification for CEPTAM 10 DRTC (Defence Research Technical Cadre) for the recruitment for various posts. The CEPTAM 10 DRTC notification has been released on the official website of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), i.e. .gov.in.

Candidates who wish to apply for a one year of Apprenticeship Training in ASL can do the same on DRDO's official website. Selected candidates will be posted at DRDO's defence laboratory Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL) in . ASL is situated at DRDO's APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex. The DRDO is recruiting for the posts of Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A), reports said.

After submission of applications, the DRDO will organise an entry test to select candidates. The selection process will be based on academic merit, written test and interview.

The last date for submitting applications for DRDO CEPTAM 10 DRTC Recruitment 2022 is August 31, 2022.

DRDO Recruitment: Vacancy details

There are as many as 18 vacancies for graduate apprentices, while 16 and 19 vacancies for Technician (Diploma) Apprentices, and ITI (Trade) Apprentices, respectively.

Here's how you can apply for the various positions at DRDO:

Go to the official website of DRDO, www.drdo.gov.in Únder What's New tab, click on 'Engagement of Graduate, Technician and Trade Apprentices in ASL, Hyderabad' Download the advertisement and application form Fill out the form, attest your passport size photograph and sign the application After filling out all the details, scan your application and send it in PDF format to the DRDO over mail, at hrdg.asl@gov.in While sending the mail, mention “Application for Apprenticeship in ASL” as the subject of the email

Eligible candidates should note that applications can only be submitted via email and not other form. Incomplete or partially filled applications will not be accepted.