DRDO Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for various apprenticeships

-
ALSO READ
Sanctions on Russia unlikely to trouble defence sector: Niti Aayog member
Agnipath scheme: Recruitment for Agniveers in Indian Navy starts July 1
India's defence equipment sector offers significant new opportunities
Israel's new air-defence system more affordable than a pizza
India to set up joint theatre commands of tri-services: Rajnath Singh
-
The DRDO has released a notification for CEPTAM 10 DRTC (Defence Research Technical Cadre) for the recruitment for various posts. The DRDO CEPTAM 10 DRTC notification has been released on the official website of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), i.e. drdo.gov.in.
Candidates who wish to apply for a one year of Apprenticeship Training in ASL can do the same on DRDO's official website. Selected candidates will be posted at DRDO's defence laboratory Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL) in Hyderabad. ASL is situated at DRDO's APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex. The DRDO is recruiting for the posts of Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A), reports said.
After submission of applications, the DRDO will organise an entry test to select candidates. The selection process will be based on academic merit, written test and interview.
The last date for submitting applications for DRDO CEPTAM 10 DRTC Recruitment 2022 is August 31, 2022.
DRDO Recruitment: Vacancy details
There are as many as 18 vacancies for graduate apprentices, while 16 and 19 vacancies for Technician (Diploma) Apprentices, and ITI (Trade) Apprentices, respectively.
Here's how you can apply for the various positions at DRDO:
Eligible candidates should note that applications can only be submitted via email and not other form. Incomplete or partially filled applications will not be accepted.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor