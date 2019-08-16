JUST IN
DSSSB admit card for LDC 2019 released, download from dsssb.delhi.gov.in

The tests will be conducted on 17 and 18 August 2019

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

DSSSB Admit Card 2019: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the admit card for LDC, Steno and JLA Posts. The tests will be conducted on 17 and 18 August, 2019. The tests will be held only in online mode. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website, www.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Steps to download the DSSSB LDC Admit Card 2019:


Step 1: Go to the official website, www.dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Click on 'Download admit card'

Step 2: After clicking the link, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 3: Enter asked credentials like Date of birth,

Step 4: Download the admit card
First Published: Fri, August 16 2019. 22:42 IST

