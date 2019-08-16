DSSSB admit card for LDC 2019 released, download from dsssb.delhi.gov.in

-
ALSO READ
UPSSSC Mandi Parishad Admit Card 2019 for Group C Posts released; Know more
CTET Admit Card 2019: CBSE expected to release admit card this week
UGC NET 2019 Admit Card to be released today: Find all the details here
CISF head constable exam admit card to be released today: how to download
SSC MTS admit card 2019 released on ssc.nic.in: Know important instructions
-
DSSSB Admit Card 2019: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the admit card for LDC, Steno and JLA Posts. The tests will be conducted on 17 and 18 August, 2019. The tests will be held only in online mode. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website, www.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
Steps to download the DSSSB LDC Admit Card 2019:
Step 1: Go to the official website, www.dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Click on 'Download admit card'
Step 2: After clicking the link, you will be redirected to a new page
Step 3: Enter asked credentials like Date of birth,
Step 4: Download the admit card