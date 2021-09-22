DTU VC Yogesh Singh appointed Vice Chancellor of Delhi University

Delhi Technological University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has been appointed as the VC of Delhi University, Ministry of officials said on Wednesday.

Singh, who will be the 23rd Vice-Chancellor of DU, will succeed Yogesh Tyagi who was suspended last October over allegations of irregularities and dereliction of duty. Tyagi was the first VC in the university's history to face such action. Pro Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi was holding charge of the top post since then.

"President Ram Nath Kovind who is the Visitor to central universities has approved the appointment of two Vice Chancellors.

"While Yogesh Singh will be the VC of Delhi University, Neelima Gupta has been appointed to the post at Dr Hari Singh Gaur Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar," a ministry official said.

Yogesh Singh was reappointed as DTU VC for a second term in April this year. He had previously served as Director of Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology (2014 to 2017) and Vice Chancellor of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda (2011 to 2014).

He had also served as the Dean of the University School of Information Technology (2001 to 2006), Controller of Examinations (2006 to 2011) and Director Students Welfare of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi.

Neelima Gupta is presently serving as the Vice-Chancellor of Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University (TMBU), Bihar. She was previously VC of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur.

The President had approved the appointment of vice-chancellors in 12 varsities in July. The universities included those of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad.

Central University of South Bihar (Gaya), Manipur University, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) and Guru Ghasidas University, Bilaspur were also among the universities for which new VCs were appointed.

After the two appointments on Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor positions are vacant at eight central universities including Jawaharlal Nehru University.

