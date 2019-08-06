DU 7th cut-off released: List of seats still available in top DU colleges

7th cut-off 2019: The released its seventh cut-off list on Monday on its official website, ac.in, with courses like B Com (Hons) and B Com still up for grabs at some of the premier colleges.

Hans Raj College is offering BCom (Hons) at a cut-off of 97.25 per cent, while the course is available at a cut-off of 97.50 per cent in Hindu College and 95.25 per cent in Gargi College.

Gargi College also has seats for courses like BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) English, BA (Hons) Political Science and B Com.

IP College for Women has seats available in BA (Hons) English at a cut-off of 94.75 per cent.

Kamala Nehru College is offering BA (Hons) Political Science at a cut-off of 94.25 per cent and BA (Hons) Psychology at a minimum percentage of 96.50 per cent. The Delhi University's Non-Collegiate Women's Board (NCWEB) released its fifth cut-off list on Monday.



Direct link for 7th cut off 2019 (Science)



The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining degree from the Delhi University, with lectures being delivered only on the weekends.



Direct link for 7th cut-off 2019 (Arts & Commerce)

Direct link for 7th cut-off 2019 BA (Prog)

Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enrol as students of the board.



NCWEB 5th cut-off 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) has also released the fifth cut-off for admission to the non-collegiate women’s Board (NCWEB). Those who meet the cut-off will have to get their certificates verified and pay a fee to book a seat. The process will begin from August 6, 2019.





All you need to know about 7th cut-off list of prominent DU colleges





Hans Raj College 7th cut off 2019

BA (Hons) Economics: 94%

BA (Hons) English: 93.25%

BA (Hons) History: 91.25%

BA (Hons) Sanskrit: 67.5%

BCom (Hons): 97.25%

BCom (Hons) Chemistry: 95.66%

BSc (Prog) Life Science: 94.33%

Hindu College 7th cut off 2019

BA (Hons) Economics: 97.75%

BCom (Hons): 97.5%

BSc (Hons) Statistics: 97.75%

BSc (Hons) Botany: 96%

Aryabhatta College 7th cut off 2019

BSc (Hons) Mathematics: 91%

BA (Hons) Economics: 94%

BA (Hons) History: 87%

BA (Hons) Psychology: 94%

BCom (Hons): 93%

BCom: 92.75%

Gargi College 7th cut off 2019

BA (Hons) Economics: 95.75%

BA (Hons) English: 95.25%

BS (Hons) Political Science: 95.50%

BCom (Hons): 95.25%

BCom: 94.25%

BSc (Hons) Physics: 94%

BSc (Hons) Zoology: 90.33%

BSc (Prog) Life Science: 88%

BSc (Prog) Physical Science with Chemistry: 89%

Kamala Nehru College 7th cut off 2019

BA (Hons) Political Scienc: 94.25%

BA (Hons) Psychology 96.5%

7th cut off 2019

BCom (Hons): 97.50%

Kirori Mal College 7th cut off 2019

BA (Hons) Economics: 97%

BA (Hons) English: 95.75%

BA (Hons) Hindi 87.5%

BCom: 96.25%

BSc (Hons) Statistics: 96.5%

BSc (Hons) Botany: 90%

BSc (Hons) Mathematics: 95.75%

BSc (Hons) Physics: 95.33%

BSc (Hons) Zoology: 93.33%

Here’s a checklist of necessary documents for DU 2019

— Marksheets of class 10th and 12th examination.

— Birth Certificate and three passport-sized photographs.

— For the SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM and sports categories, students are required to carry relevant documents and certificates.

About DU:

The University of Delhi is the premier university of the country and is known for its high standards in teaching and research and attracts eminent scholars to its faculty. It was established in 1922 as a unitary, teaching and residential university by an Act of the then Central Legislative Assembly.