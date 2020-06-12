DU admission 2020 process to start from June 20: All you need to know

Admission 2020: The (DU) is all set to start its admission process for UG (undergraduate), PG (Postgraduate). MPhil, and PhD courses in colleges from June 20.

According to officials, applicants will have to apply by July 4. The decision was taken at a three-hour-long meeting of the academic council standing committee — the varsity’s highest academic body.

Admission 2020 details

Arun Kumar Attree, a member of the standing committee, said: “The registration portal is to be opened from June 20 to July 4 for all courses. The second window will be opened for updating marks after the declaration of results by the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE).

cut-off 2020

The first cut-off will be based on the CBSE result 2020. It is likely to be declared in the second or third week of August. Normally, the cutoffs are announced in the second week of June. However, due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, this year, the entire admission process will be delayed.

DU admission: Eligibility criteria

The candidate should have passed intermediate or class 12 with minimum marks specified for each programme.

The candidate's age should be above 18.

Candidate should be an Indian citizen. NRI students can apply through a different admission process.

Documents needed during registration process:

— Passport size photograph

— Scanned signature of the applicant

— Self attested copy of Class X Board Certificate

— Self attested Class XII Marks-Sheet, if result is announced. (In case Mark-Sheet is not issued by the Board then the self attested copy of the Mark-Sheet downloaded from the respective boards' website should be uploaded).

— Self attested copy of SC/ST/OBC/PwD/KM/CW Certificate, if applicable

— Self attested copy of income certificate (for OBC non-creamy layer) Certificate, if applicable.

— Self attested copy of Sport Certificate(s) for last three years, if applicable.

— Self attested copy of Extra Curricular Activities Certificate(s), if applicable

List of colleges affiliated to Delhi University

Delhi University is a prestigious institute of higher in India and many top notch colleges like St Stephens, Hindu College, Hansraj College, Shriram College of Commerce, Lady Shriram College, Miranda House, Ramjas College, Kirori Mal College, Kamala Nehru College (KNC), Gargi College, etc are affiliated to it.