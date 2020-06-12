DU admission 2020 process to start from June 20: All you need to know

-
ALSO READ
DU exams 2020 cancelled over lockdown; here's how students will be assessed
Delhi University row: Students marked absent even after taking exams
Want to work from home during lockdown? Apply for DU's paid internship
JNU notification 2020: Registration process for JNUEE exam begins
TANCET 2020: Today's the last day for registration; apply on annauniv.edu
-
DU Admission 2020: The Delhi University (DU) is all set to start its admission process for UG (undergraduate), PG (Postgraduate). MPhil, and PhD courses in Delhi University colleges from June 20.
According to DU officials, applicants will have to apply by July 4. The decision was taken at a three-hour-long meeting of the academic council standing committee — the varsity’s highest academic body.
DU Admission 2020 details
Arun Kumar Attree, a member of the standing committee, said: “The registration portal is to be opened from June 20 to July 4 for all courses. The second window will be opened for updating marks after the declaration of results by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
Delhi University cut-off 2020
The first cut-off will be based on the CBSE result 2020. It is likely to be declared in the second or third week of August. Normally, the cutoffs are announced in the second week of June. However, due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, this year, the entire admission process will be delayed.
DU admission: Eligibility criteria
The candidate should have passed intermediate or class 12 with minimum marks specified for each programme.
The candidate's age should be above 18.
Candidate should be an Indian citizen. NRI students can apply through a different admission process.
Documents needed during registration process:
— Passport size photograph
— Scanned signature of the applicant
— Self attested copy of Class X Board Certificate
— Self attested Class XII Marks-Sheet, if result is announced. (In case Mark-Sheet is not issued by the Board then the self attested copy of the Mark-Sheet downloaded from the respective boards' website should be uploaded).
— Self attested copy of SC/ST/OBC/PwD/KM/CW Certificate, if applicable
— Self attested copy of income certificate (for OBC non-creamy layer) Certificate, if applicable.
— Self attested copy of Sport Certificate(s) for last three years, if applicable.
— Self attested copy of Extra Curricular Activities Certificate(s), if applicable
List of colleges affiliated to Delhi University
Delhi University is a prestigious institute of higher education in India and many top notch colleges like St Stephens, Hindu College, Hansraj College, Shriram College of Commerce, Lady Shriram College, Miranda House, Ramjas College, Kirori Mal College, Kamala Nehru College (KNC), Gargi College, etc are affiliated to it.