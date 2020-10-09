DU likely to announce admission cut-off list tomorrow; check details here

-
The Delhi University is likely to release its first cut-off list on Saturday for admission to nearly 70,000 seats up for grabs.
Varsity officials warned students against visiting colleges for the admission process, saying no one will be allowed entry. The admission process this year will be entirely online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Students will be able to apply for admission on October 12 from 10 am onwards but the entire process will be online. They should not visit colleges or departments since they won't be allowed entry," an official at the university said.
DU received over 354,000 applications this year, the highest till now, and officials have said that the cut-offs are likely to be higher than the last year as more students have scored over 90 per cent in CBSE Class 12 examinations and the majority of the applicants are from the Board.
Last year, Hindu College had pegged the highest score of 99 per cent for Political Science Honours. Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College came a close second with a cut-off of 98.75 per cent for BA programme and Psychology Honours.
At 98.3 per cent, Hindu College also had the highest cut-off for Physics Honours.
College principals said they are in the process of finalising cut-offs.
Last month, St Stephen's College released its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses, with the highest cut-off being announced at 99.25 per cent for BA (Hons) Economics.
Since classrooms will be able to accommodate a select number of students due to social distancing norms, the cut-offs will have to be higher, the principal said.
According to a principal who requested anonymity, DU has asked all the principals to finalise and upload cut-offs by 1 pm on Saturday.
The new session is scheduled to commence on November 18.
