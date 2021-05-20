DU postpones undergraduate, postgraduate final year examination again

-
-
The Delhi University on Thursday postponed the undergraduate and postgraduate final year exams for the second time.
The exams were earlier scheduled to start from May 15 but were postponed to June 1 owing to the spike in coronavirus cases across the country.
On Thursday, the varsity released a new notification saying final semester/ annual exams will commence from June 7, instead of June 1.
The exams will be in the 'open book format' and will be held online.
