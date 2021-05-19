CGBSE 10th result 2021 out on cgbse.nic.in: Here's how to check result

-
CGBSE 10th result 2021: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has declared CGBSE 10th result 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit official websites - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in to check their results. Over 461,000 students had taken the CGBSE Class 10th exam. Students can also check their results on results.cg.nic.in.
The CGBSE Class 10th Board Exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 15 but was cancelled due to the Covid-19 situation in the country after being postponed on April 9. The official announcement was made by the state Education Minister, Premsai Singh on April 22.
How to check CGBSE 10th result via SMS
Students can also send an SMS in the format — CG10ROLLNUMBER — to 56263 to get their results on their phones.
Following are the steps to check the CGBSE 10th result 2021:
Step 1: Visit the official website cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage click on the link ‘CGBSE 10th Result 2021’
Step 3: Fill in your roll number, date of birth as mentioned in your hall ticket
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Candidates can take print out, email or download the result for further reference.
About CGBSE
CGBSE (Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education) is the prominent and only body in the state to conduct the board exams not just for High School and Higher Secondary but other courses as well.
It is functioning since 2001 and the first board exam it conducted was in the year 2002. The board not only regulates and prescribes academic guidelines for the courses (listed below) but also advises the government in framing the education policy of the state.
