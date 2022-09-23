DU SOL result 2022 declared for UG/PG courses; check details here

-
The School of Learning (SOL), Delhi University (DU) has released the DU SOL result 2022 for OBE / ABE / EBE / Offline examinations of various UG / PG programmes. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results by visiting the official website- sol.du.ac.in.
The results that SOL has announced are BA/BCom OBE Semester 1 (March-April 2022), MA/M. Com Offline Semester 4 (May/June 2022), MA/M. Com OBE Semester 1 (March/April 2022), BA/B. Com Semester 6 (May/June 2022), BA/B. Com OBE & EBE Part 1, 2 and 3, BA/B. Com ABE Semester 4/2, BA/B. Com OBE Semester 5 (Nov/Dec 2021), BA/B. Com OBE Semester 3 (Nov/Dec 2021).
Every year, SOL conducts semester and annual examinations. While the semester examination is held twice a year, the annual examinations are held once a year.
