DU SOL result 2022 declared for UG/PG courses; check details here

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The School of Learning (SOL), Delhi University (DU) has released the DU SOL result 2022 for OBE / ABE / EBE / Offline examinations of various UG / PG programmes. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results by visiting the official website- sol.du.ac.in.

The results that SOL has announced are BA/BCom OBE Semester 1 (March-April 2022), MA/M. Com Offline Semester 4 (May/June 2022), MA/M. Com OBE Semester 1 (March/April 2022), BA/B. Com Semester 6 (May/June 2022), BA/B.

Com OBE & EBE Part 1, 2 and 3, BA/B. Com ABE Semester 4/2, BA/B. Com OBE Semester 5 (Nov/Dec 2021), BA/B. Com OBE Semester 3 (Nov/Dec 2021).

Every year, SOL conducts semester and annual examinations. While the semester examination is held twice a year, the annual examinations are held once a year.

Here's how you can download your DU SOL result 2022:

  • Go to the official website- sol.du.ac.in.
  • Students of the respective courses will be required to click on the result link from the link of various results given on the home page itself.
  • You will be redirected to a new page.
  • Enter your roll number and other details and proceed.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen, along with the subject-wise mark sheet.
  • Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 23:17 IST

