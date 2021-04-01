Educational institutes in 7 districts of MP closed till April 15 amid Covid

-
Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered all schools and colleges in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Khargone, Ratlamcities to remain closed till April 15, in view of rising Covid-19 cases in the state.
In view of the rising COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, bus services to and from there will also remain suspended till April 15, said the Madhya Pradesh government.
The home ministry of Madhya Pradesh issued an official statement on March 31 that said that the above said measures are necessary for the prevention and of the spread of coronavirus infection in view of the sudden spike in the state.
Madhya Pradesh on Thursday has a total of 3,41,887 active COVID-19 cases with 3,959 cases reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state reached 54,422 as 139 deaths were reported on Wednesday.
