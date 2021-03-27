IIT Kanpur signs $ 2.5 million MoU for setting up medical research school

-
ALSO READ
IIT alumni body to raise Rs 50,000 cr for revitalising domestic research
IIT placements: Sony Japan offers Rs 1.14 crore package at IIT Bombay
IIT internship placements defy Covid-19 impact with international offers
IIT placements: Second-generation institutes keep up good show amid Covid
InMobi Group: This Make-in-India innovator is raring to go places
-
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur on Saturday announced the signing of an agreement worth USD 2.5 million for setting up of a medical research facility in the campus.
The Institute has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Micky and Vinita Pant Charitable Fund for establishing the School of Medical Research and Technology (SMRT).
According to the IIT Kanpur, it is the first such MoU for $ 2.5 million donation towards the development of the SMRT. Muktesh Pant, Founder, Micky and Vinita Pant Charitable Foundation, is an IIT Kanpur alumnus.
“We pride ourselves on our alumni who have received national and international recognition and success, but feel connected to their alma mater. We are grateful for this donation by our alumnus (Pant) through his charitable foundation towards establishing of the School of Medical Research and Technology,” Institute director Prof Abhay Karandikar said.
SMRT will bring together the expertise of engineering technologies, biomedical research and clinical set-up under a single umbrella to create a one-of-its-kind world-class medical school in India. SMRT will produce outstanding medical professionals trained in state-of-art engineering technologies who can meet the future healthcare needs of our country, he added.
“The Vision of a world-class medical school at IIT Kanpur is exciting. The current team, under the leadership of Prof Karandikar inspires great confidence. IIT Kanpur has always been renowned for leading the way in engineering education and this focus on bringing engineering excellence to medical technology has the potential to create many healthcare miracles in future,” Pant observed.
Pant obtained his B Tech in Chemical Engineering from IIT Kanpur in 1976. In a career spanning over 35 years, he held senior positions in premier multinational companies viz. Hindustan Unilever, PepsiCo, Reebok and Yum Brands. Later, he went on to lead YUM! China as the CEO of the company, when it was spun off as a listed entity.
Meanwhile, SMRT is a one of a kind initiative by IIT Kanpur to catalyse medical education in India by bridging the gap between medical and technology disciplines. The first phase of the project would include setting up of various Centres of Excellence (CoE) oriented towards cutting-edge medical research and innovation along with a 500 bed super-specialty hospital.
According to the IIT Kanpur, the CoE are expected to work in confluence with the core clinical departments of the hospital and biomedical expertise of various engineering departments of IIT Kanpur. In addition, SMRT will not only contribute towards meeting the healthcare needs of the underserved population of the city but will also have pan-India benefits.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor