ESIC Steno, UDC Prelims Result 2019 declared on esic.nic.in, check details

Steno, UDC Prelims Result 2019: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) announced the UDC result 2019 and Steno result 2019 on its official website of ESIC on esic.nic.in on August 8, 2019 (Thursday). Candidates appeared for ESIC Steno Prelims Exam 2019 and ESIC UDC Prelims Exam 2019 for the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) and Stenographer at ESIC.

A total of 20,545 candidates qualified in ESIC prelims exam 2019 out of which, 19,693 could qualify for UDC while 852 candidates qualified for the post of Stenographer. The Phase I for the to the post of UDC and Steno was conducted on July 14, 2019.

Contenders who qualified the ESIC preliminary 2019 can now appear for the ESIC Mains exam 2019 which is scheduled to be held on September 1, 2019.

How to check ESIC Steno, UDC Prelims Result 2019

Visit the official website of ESIC on esic.nic.in

Click on the ‘Recruitment’ link on the top of the homepage

Click on ‘ESIC UDC result 2019’ and ‘ESIC Steno result 2019’ links

Download and take a printout for further reference

About ESIC



Employees' State Insurance (ESI) is a self-financing social security and health insurance scheme for Indian workers. The fund is managed by the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) according to rules and regulations stipulated in the ESI Act, 1948. ESIC is a statutory body and administrative ministry under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, government of India.