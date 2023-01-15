JUST IN
Foreign varsities to set up campuses in India: A new phase of tranquillity

The proposal that foreign universities be allowed to establish campuses in India was opposed by RSS affiliates until recently. However, they seem to be reviewing their position

Aditi Phadnis  |  New Delhi 

In the past two years, at least half a dozen â€˜suggestionsâ€™ made by the RSS and affiliates have made their way to becoming government policy

The University Grants Commission, on January 5, announced new regulations for foreign universities proposing to come to India. The draft policy —Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023 — says these universities will have the freedom to devise their admission process and fee structure, which should be transparent and reasonable. They will not be allowed to hold online classes. Consultations will close on January 18.

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 22:07 IST

