GATE 2020: Apply on gate.iitd.ac.in; know important dates, other details

2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released the the schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 exam. has started the online application process for 2020 exam. Candidates can apply now through the official website gate.iitd.ac.in. 2020 application registration procedure will continue from today till September 24, 2019. The exam will be held in two sessions - forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The admit cards for GATE 2020 will be relased on January 3 and the result will be declared on March 16.

All you need to know about Gate 2020

How to apply for GATE 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website: gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the registration option

Step 3: Enter the necessary details and click on submit

Step 4: Id and Password will be generated

Step 5: Now, log in using the id and password

Step 6: Click on 'Apply online'

Step 7: Enter the details in the application form and upload necessary documents

Step 8: Upload signature and photo

Step 9: Make application fee payment online

Step 10: Submit the application form

Step 11: Take a printout of GATE 2020 application form

Gate 2020: Important dates

Gate 2020 registration: From September 3 to September 24, 2019

Extended Closing Date for Submission of (Online) Application (through Website): October 1, 2019

Last Date for Requesting Change of Examination City: November 15

GATE 2020 Admit Card: January 3, 2020

GATE 2020 Examination: 1st, 2nd, 8th, 9th, 16th February, 2020

Gate 2020 Result: March 16, 2020

Gate 2020: Qualification criteria:

* Bachelor's degree holders in Engineering /Technology (4 years after 10+2 or three years after B.Sc./Diploma in Engineering/Technology) and those in the final year of such programmes.

* Bachelor's degree holders in Architecture (Five years course)/ Naval Architecture (four years course) and those in the final year of such programmes.

* Bachelor's degree holders or four-year programme in science (B.S.) and those in the final year of such programmes.

* Master's degree holders in any branch of Science/Mathematics/Statistics/Computer applications or equivalent and those in the final year of such programmes.

* Holders of four-year integrated Master's degree (Post B.Sc.) in Engineering/Technology and those in the second or higher year of such programmes.

* Holders of five-year integrated Master's degree or Dual Degree in Engineering /Technology and those in the fourth or higher year of such programmes.

* Candidates with qualifications obtained through examinations conducted by professional societies reconised by UPSC/AICTE as equivalent to B.E./B.Tech. Those who have completed section A of AMIE or equivalent of such professional courses are also eligible.

GATE 2020: Application fee

General: Rs 1500

SC/ST/PwD/female: Rs 750

Addis Ababa, Colombo, Dhaka & Kathmandu: $50

Dubai and Singapore: $100

About GATE exam

The GATE exam is conducted for admissions to M.Tech and M.Sc programmes in Engineering, Technology and Architecture. GATE is a national level examination and is also used to determine the eligibility for recruitment by certain organizations like the DRDO, under the Government of India. Meanwhile, those who qualify in GATE 2020 will be admitted to various Masters programmes at IIT’s, NIT’s, GFTI’s and IISc aprt from other renowned technical institutes.