GATE 2021 result declared on gate.iitb.ac.in; only 17.8% pass; know details

GATE 2021 result: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the result of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 on its official website, gate.iitb.ac.in. The GATE 2021 result has been announced on its official website. This year, only 17.82% candidates qualified the exam. The total count of candidates who appeared for GATE 2021 examination was 711,542. Of these, a total of 1,26,813 candidates qualified. Out of the total qualified candidates of GATE 2021, 98,732 are male and 28,081 are female candidates.
A total of 882,684 candidates had applied for the exam this year, a slight increase from 859,000 last year.
Steps to check GATE 2021 result
Step 1: Visit the official website, gate.iitb.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page (click allow in the browser in case not redirected)
Step 4: Log-in using credentials
Step 5: Result will appear, take a print out
GATE 2021 result
This year two new courses were introduced in GATE 2021. Humanities students were also allowed to appear for the exam in which 14,196 students had applied. The new subjects added were – ES (Environmental Science and Engineering) and XH (Humanities and Social Sciences) in Economics / English / Linguistics / Philosophy / Psychology / Sociology. Further, the syllabi of all the subjects were revised this year. The pattern of the paper too was changed to add multiple select questions (MSQs) to the numerical answer type and multiple-choice questions.
GATE 2021 was held on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14.
Eligibility criteria for GATE 2021 too were relaxed as it allowed candidates studying in the third year or higher of their undergraduate degree programmes to apply for teh course.
About GATE exam
The GATE exam is conducted for admissions to MTech and MSc programmes in Engineering, Technology and Architecture. GATE is a national-level examination and is also used to determine the eligibility for recruitment by certain organisations like the DRDO, under the Government of India. Meanwhile, those who qualify in GATE 2021 will be admitted to various Masters programmes at IIT’s, NIT’s, GFTI’s and IISc part from other renowned technical institutes.
GATE is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee).
Validity of GATE score is for three years.
