GATE answer key 2020 out on gate.iitd.ac.in: How to download response sheet

Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) response sheet 2020. The entrance test was held on February 1, 2, and 8, 9 and the response sheet is available on the official website, iitd.ac.in. 2020 result will release on March 16. According to IIT-Delhi, over 860,000 candidates registered for the GATE 2020. The highest number of applications were received for the mechanical engineering programme which is 171,432.

GATE response sheet 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘candidates can check responses by clicking here’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using enrollment number/email id and password

Step 5: Your response sheet will appear

The candidates who qualify GATE 2020 will get a chance to appear for the interview round of the PSUs.

Click here for direct link of GATE 2020 answer sheet

About GATE exam

The GATE exam is conducted for admissions to M.Tech and M.Sc programmes in Engineering, Technology and Architecture. GATE is a national level examination and is also used to determine the eligibility for recruitment by certain organizations like the DRDO, under the Government of India. Meanwhile, those who qualify in GATE 2020 will be admitted to various Masters programmes at IIT’s, NIT’s, GFTI’s and IISc part from other renowned technical institutes.

GATE is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee).

Validity of GATE score is for three years.

Gate 2020: Qualification criteria:

* Bachelor's degree holders in Engineering /Technology (4 years after 10+2 or three years after B.Sc./Diploma in Engineering/Technology) and those in the final year of such programmes.

* Bachelor's degree holders in Architecture (Five years course)/ Naval Architecture (four years course) and those in the final year of such programmes.

* Bachelor's degree holders or four-year programme in science (B.S.) and those in the final year of such programmes.

* Master's degree holders in any branch of Science/Mathematics/Statistics/Computer applications or equivalent and those in the final year of such programmes.

* Holders of four-year integrated Master's degree (Post B.Sc.) in Engineering/Technology and those in the second or higher year of such programmes.

* Holders of five-year integrated Master's degree or Dual Degree in Engineering /Technology and those in the fourth or higher year of such programmes.

* Candidates with qualifications obtained through examinations conducted by professional societies reconised by UPSC/AICTE as equivalent to B.E./B.Tech. Those who have completed section A of AMIE or equivalent of such professional courses are also eligible.