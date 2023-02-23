GSEB HSC board exam date 2023: Check latest details here

-
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) released the 12th class exam dates today. According to the GSEB official website, exams will be held between March 14 and March 31. The admit cards of students still need to be updated, and these will likely be available by the first week of March.
GSEB HSC Admit Card 2023
Students appearing for the GSEB HSC Board Exam 2023 can get their admit card from the official website soon.
The admit card for the 12th board examination is not yet released but will be available on the website in early March.
Whenever the admit card is released, students can get their GSEB board 12th admit card and timetable from https://www.gseb.org/.
GSEB HSC practical exams are currently taking place. These started on February 20 and will conclude on February 28, 2023.
GSEB HSC Timetable 2023
The GSEB HSC Board Exams timetable 2023 is not yet released. If you need details of the GSEB HSC board exams timetable, you can simply visit the official website to clear all your doubts.
Students appearing for the GSEB HSC board exams should stay alert and follow announcements about their admit card and timetable; further information will be released soon.
Check important details here:
Download GSEB (HSC) Class 12 Time Table 2023
Here are the steps to download GSEB HSC class 12 Time Table 2023
- Visit the official website of the GSEB HSC Board Exam, i.e., https://www.gseb.org/
- Look for the GSEB HSC Class 12 timetable link.
- Click on the GSEB SSC Class 12 Time Table 2023 PDF link.
- GSEB HSC board exam timetable 2023 pdf will be displayed on your screen.
- Once it is opened successfully, click on the download button, take a printout and keep it for future use.
