Gujarat MBBS, BDS admission 2019: Seat allotment rescheduled to today

Admission to undergraduate medical courses in Gujarat: Gujarat MBBS, BDS admission 2019 will take place from today after being delayed earlier. The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) had earlier extended the date for admission to and BDS courses from July 6 to July 9. The final day for filling the choice was Monday.

Candidates, do note: You can make fee payment via online banking between July 10 and July 18. The admission for 15% All India Quota of medical and dental seats will be done on the basis of UG 2019 allotment list.

All candidates qualifying in (UG) 2019 are eligible for All India Quota and other quotas under the state government/institutes, irrespective of the medium of examination, subject to other eligibility criteria.



Candidates can check updates on ACPUGMEC's official website: www.medadmgujarat.org



Why were admission to MBBS, BDS delayed in Gujarat?

Admission to undergraduate medical courses in the state were delayed after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) revised the date for document verification for the first round of All India Quota process on Monday.

The MCC also revised the round 2 allotment schedule for this year. According to the new schedule, the choice-filling registration will commence from July 11, 2019, and will end on July 13, 2019. This would also delay the second round of admission for state quota, according to people in the admission committee.

This is the fourth time that the admission dates were revised.

MCC, which is organising all India quota counselling, had decided to extend document verification of 2019 Counselling process from July 8 to July 10 instead of the earlier announced July 6.